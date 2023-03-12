The Big 12 conference champion will be named on Sunday when the No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns (25-8) and the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones (21-9) meet at 2:00 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Texas vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cyclones put up 18.6 more points per game (76) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (57.4).
  • Iowa State is 19-7 when it scores more than 57.4 points.
  • Texas is 23-6 when it allows fewer than 76 points.
  • The 74 points per game the Longhorns score are 9.4 more points than the Cyclones give up (64.6).
  • Texas is 22-3 when scoring more than 64.6 points.
  • Iowa State is 15-5 when giving up fewer than 74 points.
  • The Longhorns shoot 44.4% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Cyclones concede defensively.
  • The Cyclones make 42.8% of their shots from the field, just 4.9% more than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 @ Kansas State W 80-52 Bramlage Coliseum
3/10/2023 Kansas State W 60-42 Municipal Auditorium
3/11/2023 Oklahoma State W 64-57 Municipal Auditorium
3/12/2023 Iowa State - Municipal Auditorium

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Texas Tech W 76-52 James H. Hilton Coliseum
3/10/2023 Baylor W 74-63 Municipal Auditorium
3/11/2023 Oklahoma W 82-72 Municipal Auditorium
3/12/2023 Texas - Municipal Auditorium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.