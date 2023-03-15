Wednesday's game between the Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10) going head to head at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 69-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 15.

In their last outing on Friday, the Fighting Illini suffered a 73-58 loss to Maryland.

Illinois vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Illinois vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 69, Mississippi State 67

Illinois Schedule Analysis

When the Fighting Illini beat the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 2 in the AP's Top 25) on January 1 by a score of 90-86, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Fighting Illini are 3-6 (.333%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Illinois is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

The Fighting Illini have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (seven).

Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

90-86 at home over Iowa (No. 2/AP Poll) on January 1

72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 9

86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 54) on January 29

76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on December 18

85-62 at home over Penn State (No. 111) on February 19

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs captured their signature win of the season on February 6, when they beat the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, who rank No. 23 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 91-90.

The Bulldogs have eight losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Mississippi State is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Fighting Illini have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 6

60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 19

87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 23

72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 87) on January 19

71-66 at home over Colorado State (No. 90) on November 20

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini have a +337 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.8 points per game. They're putting up 75.9 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball and are allowing 65.1 per contest to rank 200th in college basketball.

Illinois' offense has been worse in Big Ten action this season, posting 72.7 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 75.9 PPG.

Offensively, the Fighting Illini have played better in home games this season, averaging 79.9 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively, Illinois has played better in home games this season, ceding 63.6 points per game, compared to 67.4 away from home.

In their last 10 games, the Fighting Illini have been scoring 71.1 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 75.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Mississippi State Performance Insights