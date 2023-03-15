Wednesday's contest between the Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10) matching up at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 69-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 15.

The Fighting Illini fell in their most recent outing 73-58 against Maryland on Friday.

Illinois vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Illinois vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 69, Mississippi State 67

Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Illini's signature win of the season came in a 90-86 victory against the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes on January 1.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Fighting Illini are 3-6 (.333%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins.

Illinois has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Fighting Illini are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

90-86 at home over Iowa (No. 2/AP Poll) on January 1

72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 9

86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 54) on January 29

76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on December 18

85-62 at home over Penn State (No. 111) on February 19

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs took down the No. 23-ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 91-90, on February 6, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Bulldogs have eight losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Mississippi State is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Fighting Illini have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 23/AP Poll) on February 6

60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 19

87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 23

72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 87) on January 19

71-66 at home over Colorado State (No. 90) on November 20

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini average 75.9 points per game (28th in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per outing (200th in college basketball). They have a +337 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Offensively, Illinois is posting 72.7 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (75.9 points per game) is 3.2 PPG higher.

Offensively, the Fighting Illini have fared better at home this season, posting 79.9 points per game, compared to 72.2 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, Illinois is giving up 63.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 67.4.

The Fighting Illini's offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 71.1 points a contest compared to the 75.9 they've averaged this season.

Mississippi State Performance Insights