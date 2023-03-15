Wednesday's game between the Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10) squaring off at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 69-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 15.

The Fighting Illini enter this contest on the heels of a 73-58 loss to Maryland on Friday.

Illinois vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Illinois vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 69, Mississippi State 67

Illinois Schedule Analysis

On January 1, the Fighting Illini claimed their best win of the season, a 90-86 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25.

The Fighting Illini have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (three).

Illinois has four wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Fighting Illini are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.

Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

90-86 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on January 1

72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 9

86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 54) on January 29

76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on December 18

85-62 at home over Penn State (No. 111) on February 19

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs defeated the No. 24 Tennessee Lady Volunteers in a 91-90 win on February 6, which was their signature win of the season.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (eight).

Mississippi State has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).

The Fighting Illini have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on February 6

60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 19

87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 23

72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 87) on January 19

71-66 at home over Colorado State (No. 90) on November 20

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini have a +337 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.8 points per game. They're putting up 75.9 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball and are allowing 65.1 per outing to rank 200th in college basketball.

With 72.7 points per game in Big Ten matchups, Illinois is posting 3.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (75.9 PPG).

The Fighting Illini are averaging 79.9 points per game this year at home, which is 7.7 more points than they're averaging on the road (72.2).

Defensively, Illinois has played better in home games this year, allowing 63.6 points per game, compared to 67.4 when playing on the road.

The Fighting Illini have been putting up 71.1 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 75.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Mississippi State Performance Insights