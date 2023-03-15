Illinois vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Four
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10) at Purcell Pavilion is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Illinois coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 15.
In their last time out, the Fighting Illini lost 73-58 to Maryland on Friday.
Illinois vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Illinois vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois 69, Mississippi State 67
Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Illini beat the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes in a 90-86 win on January 1, which was their best win of the season.
- The Fighting Illini have three wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.
- Illinois has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).
- The Fighting Illini have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.
Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 90-86 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on January 1
- 72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 9
- 86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 54) on January 29
- 76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on December 18
- 85-62 at home over Penn State (No. 111) on February 19
Mississippi State Schedule Analysis
- On February 6, the Bulldogs claimed their signature win of the season, a 91-90 victory over the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, who rank No. 24 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Bulldogs have eight losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.
- Mississippi State has five wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Fighting Illini are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.
Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on February 6
- 60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 19
- 87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 49) on February 23
- 72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 87) on January 19
- 71-66 at home over Colorado State (No. 90) on November 20
Illinois Performance Insights
- The Fighting Illini's +337 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.9 points per game (28th in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per contest (200th in college basketball).
- In conference games, Illinois puts up fewer points per contest (72.7) than its overall average (75.9).
- The Fighting Illini are averaging 79.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.7 more points than they're averaging in away games (72.2).
- Defensively, Illinois has played better at home this season, allowing 63.6 points per game, compared to 67.4 in away games.
- The Fighting Illini's offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 71.1 points a contest compared to the 75.9 they've averaged this season.
Mississippi State Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game, with a +373 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.5 points per game (63rd in college basketball) and allow 59.1 per outing (55th in college basketball).
- Mississippi State has averaged 5.9 fewer points in SEC play (65.6) than overall (71.5).
- The Bulldogs are putting up more points at home (76.1 per game) than away (61.6).
- Mississippi State is allowing fewer points at home (56.8 per game) than away (64).
- While the Bulldogs are putting up 71.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 67.1 points per contest.
