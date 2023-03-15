The Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9) look to claim a place in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament bracket in their First Four matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10) on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion, tipping off at 7:00 PM, airing on ESPNU.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Illinois vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 71.5 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 65.1 the Fighting Illini give up.

Mississippi State is 18-1 when it scores more than 65.1 points.

Illinois is 18-2 when it allows fewer than 71.5 points.

The Fighting Illini score 16.8 more points per game (75.9) than the Bulldogs allow (59.1).

When Illinois totals more than 59.1 points, it is 21-5.

When Mississippi State gives up fewer than 75.9 points, it is 18-7.

The Fighting Illini are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (43.1%).

The Bulldogs' 39.2 shooting percentage is 4.4 lower than the Fighting Illini have conceded.

Illinois Schedule