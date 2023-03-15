Patrick Beverley and his Chicago Bulls teammates hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 119-111 win over the Rockets (his last action) Beverley produced 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

With prop bets available for Beverley, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Patrick Beverley Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.3 6.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.6 5.4 Assists 3.5 2.8 4.2 PRA -- 12.7 15.7 PR 10.5 9.9 11.5 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.0



Patrick Beverley Insights vs. the Kings

Beverley's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 103.6 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 101.4 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Kings are the 28th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 118.6 points per contest.

The Kings allow 41.8 rebounds per game, ranking fifth in the league.

The Kings are the 29th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 26.4 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Kings have allowed 12.3 makes per game, 14th in the NBA.

Patrick Beverley vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 27 3 1 2 1 0 1 1/7/2023 26 6 1 1 2 0 0 12/21/2022 37 13 2 3 1 1 3 11/11/2022 26 5 3 3 1 0 2

