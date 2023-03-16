Illinois State vs. Missouri Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Missouri Tigers (17-13) and the Illinois State Redbirds (24-8) matching up at Mizzou Arena (on March 16) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-63 win for Missouri.
The Redbirds are coming off of a 74-54 loss to Drake in their last outing on Saturday.
Illinois State vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
Illinois State vs. Missouri Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri 67, Illinois State 63
Illinois State Schedule Analysis
- When the Redbirds took down the Drake Bulldogs, the No. 40 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 87-76 on December 30, it was their season's signature win.
- The Redbirds have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two).
Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-76 at home over Drake (No. 40) on December 30
- 72-70 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on February 16
- 70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 67) on January 15
- 67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 103) on January 5
- 62-57 at home over Wisconsin (No. 125) on November 20
Illinois State Performance Insights
- The Redbirds have a +220 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 69.3 points per game, 100th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.4 per contest to rank 120th in college basketball.
- In conference action, Illinois State is averaging more points (71.8 per game) than it is overall (69.3) in 2022-23.
- At home the Redbirds are scoring 71.5 points per game, 4.4 more than they are averaging on the road (67.1).
- Illinois State concedes 61.5 points per game at home, and 62.5 away.
- The Redbirds are averaging 70.6 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 1.3 more than their average for the season (69.3).
