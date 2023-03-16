The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) and the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12) are set to meet in their first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, starting at 4:30 PM on TBS. Arkansas is a 1.5-point favorite in this matchup. Here's everything you need to know about this West Region matchup as you fill out your brackets. The over/under in the matchup is 144.5.

Illinois vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas -1.5 144.5

Fighting Illini Betting Records & Stats

Illinois' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 144.5 points in 11 of 28 outings.

Illinois' matchups this season have a 141.6-point average over/under, 2.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

Illinois is 16-12-0 ATS this season.

Illinois has been victorious in two of the six contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Fighting Illini have a record of 5-3 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois has a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Illinois vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas 14 45.2% 74.4 149.1 67.4 134.4 141.4 Illinois 11 39.3% 74.7 149.1 67 134.4 140.4

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

Illinois has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Fighting Illini have gone over the total six times.

The Fighting Illini score 7.3 more points per game (74.7) than the Razorbacks allow their opponents to score (67.4).

Illinois is 15-4 against the spread and 18-5 overall when it scores more than 67.4 points.

Arkansas vs. Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas 13-18-0 9-12 15-16-0 Illinois 16-12-0 5-1 13-15-0

Illinois vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits

Arkansas Illinois 13-3 Home Record 15-2 2-8 Away Record 3-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.5 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

