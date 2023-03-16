The No. 7 Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) and the No. 10 Boise State Broncos (24-9) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Northwestern is favored by 1.5 points in the opening round matchup, which begins at 7:35 PM on truTV. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 7-10 matchup. The matchup's point total is set at 127.5.

Northwestern vs. Boise State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northwestern -1.5 127.5

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern and its opponents have combined to score more than 127.5 points in 18 of 28 games this season.

Northwestern's games this year have an average total of 130.1, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats have a 16-12-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Northwestern has been favored 14 times and won 10, or 71.4%, of those games.

Northwestern has a record of 9-4, a 69.2% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from Northwestern, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Northwestern vs. Boise State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 18 64.3% 67.7 139.9 62.5 126.8 134.5 Boise State 20 69% 72.2 139.9 64.3 126.8 136.1

Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends

Northwestern is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Wildcats have gone over the total twice.

The Wildcats put up only 3.4 more points per game (67.7) than the Broncos allow (64.3).

Northwestern is 11-3 against the spread and 14-3 overall when scoring more than 64.3 points.

Northwestern vs. Boise State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 16-12-0 6-8 10-18-0 Boise State 15-14-0 8-3 17-12-0

Northwestern vs. Boise State Home/Away Splits

Northwestern Boise State 13-5 Home Record 14-1 7-4 Away Record 5-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

