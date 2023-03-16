San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
The No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (27-6) are 5.5-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 12 Charleston (SC) Cougars (31-3) on Thursday, tipping off at 3:10 PM on truTV. Here's everything you need to know about this 5-12 matchup before filling out your bracket. The over/under is 141.5 for the matchup.
San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: truTV
- Where: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|San Diego State
|-5.5
|141.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
San Diego State vs Charleston (SC) Betting Records & Stats
- The Aztecs are 15-15-0 against the spread this season.
- San Diego State has a record of 18-1, a 94.7% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Aztecs.
- Charleston (SC) has gone 18-12-0 ATS this year.
- The Cougars have been listed as an underdog of +185 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charleston (SC) has a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.
San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 141.5
|% of Games Over 141.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|San Diego State
|12
|40%
|72.1
|152.9
|63.6
|131
|138.2
|Charleston (SC)
|19
|63.3%
|80.8
|152.9
|67.4
|131
|150.4
Additional San Diego State vs Charleston (SC) Insights & Trends
- San Diego State is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.
- In the Aztecs' past 10 contests, they have gone over the total once.
- Charleston (SC) has gone 10-0 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Cougars have gone over the total six times.
- The Aztecs average 72.1 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 67.4 the Cougars give up.
- When San Diego State scores more than 67.4 points, it is 11-8 against the spread and 19-2 overall.
- The Cougars' 80.8 points per game are 17.2 more points than the 63.6 the Aztecs allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 63.6 points, Charleston (SC) is 16-11 against the spread and 28-3 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|San Diego State
|15-15-0
|9-9
|13-17-0
|Charleston (SC)
|18-12-0
|2-0
|13-17-0
San Diego State vs. Charleston (SC) Home/Away Splits
|San Diego State
|Charleston (SC)
|15-1
|Home Record
|15-1
|8-2
|Away Record
|11-2
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-6-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.3
|68.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|79.5
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.