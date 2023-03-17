The St. Louis Blues will visit the Washington Capitals on Friday, with Pavel Buchnevich coming off a hat trick in their last game.

Tune in to NBCS-DC and BSMW to watch the Capitals and the Blues hit the ice.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-DC and BSMW

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Blues vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/17/2022 Blues Capitals 5-4 (F/SO) STL

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have conceded 249 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.

The Blues' 207 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blues have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 64 30 33 63 43 44 45.5% Pavel Buchnevich 52 23 38 61 24 29 33.7% Robert Thomas 64 16 44 60 36 56 53.6% Brayden Schenn 67 17 32 49 40 30 47% Justin Faulk 67 8 26 34 47 44 -

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals rank 13th in goals against, giving up 206 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.

The Capitals rank 17th in the NHL with 214 goals scored (3.1 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Capitals are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that span.

Capitals Key Players