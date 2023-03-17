Bulls vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 17
The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-35) travel to face the Chicago Bulls (31-37) after victories in four straight road games. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 17, 2023.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Timberwolves matchup.
Bulls vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSN
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Bulls vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bulls Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bulls (-2.5)
|225
|-145
|+125
|BetMGM
|Bulls (-2.5)
|224.5
|-145
|+120
|PointsBet
|Bulls (-2.5)
|224.5
|-145
|+125
|Tipico
|Bulls (-3.5)
|224.5
|-145
|+125
Bulls vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Bulls have a +45 scoring differential, putting up 113.2 points per game (20th in the league) and allowing 112.5 (10th in the NBA).
- The Timberwolves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 115.5 points per game (12th in league) and allowing 115.6 (18th in NBA).
- These teams rack up a combined 228.7 points per game, 3.7 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 228.1 points per game combined, 3.1 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Chicago has compiled a 32-35-1 record against the spread this season.
- Minnesota is 33-36-1 ATS this season.
Bulls and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bulls
|+100000
|+50000
|+700
|Timberwolves
|+35000
|+11000
|+100
