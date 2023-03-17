The Chicago Bulls (31-37) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-35) at United Center on Friday, March 17 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Bulls lost 117-114 to the Kings on Wednesday. DeMar DeRozan's team-high 33 points paced the Bulls in the loss.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Caruso PG Questionable Illness 5.6 3.1 3.1 Javonte Green SG Questionable Knee 5.9 2.9 0.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Rudy Gobert: Questionable (Ankle), Karl-Anthony Towns: Out (Calf), Austin Rivers: Questionable (Back), Jaylen Nowell: Out (Knee), Naz Reid: Questionable (Calf)

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Bulls Season Insights

The Bulls average just 2.4 fewer points per game (113.2) than the Timberwolves allow (115.6).

When Chicago totals more than 115.6 points, it is 21-9.

The Bulls have been scoring 112.4 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 113.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Chicago makes 2.8 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.4 (30th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.2.

The Bulls average 111.4 points per 100 possessions (19th in the league), while giving up 110 points per 100 possessions (sixth in the NBA).

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -2.5 225

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.