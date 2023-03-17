How to Watch the Bulls vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 17
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bulls (31-37) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-35) on March 17, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Bulls vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- Chicago has a 25-19 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 23rd.
- The Bulls score 113.2 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 115.6 the Timberwolves give up.
- Chicago has a 21-9 record when putting up more than 115.6 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Bulls are averaging 2.3 more points per game (114.3) than they are in road games (112).
- Defensively Chicago has been better in home games this year, ceding 111.2 points per game, compared to 113.9 in road games.
- The Bulls are draining 10.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.7% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.2 more threes and 2.7% points better than they're averaging in road games (10.3 threes per game, 35% three-point percentage).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Illness
|Javonte Green
|Questionable
|Knee
