The Chicago Bulls (31-37) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-35) on March 17, 2023.

Bulls vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Chicago has a 25-19 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Bulls are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 23rd.

The Bulls score 113.2 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 115.6 the Timberwolves give up.

Chicago has a 21-9 record when putting up more than 115.6 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Bulls are averaging 2.3 more points per game (114.3) than they are in road games (112).

Defensively Chicago has been better in home games this year, ceding 111.2 points per game, compared to 113.9 in road games.

The Bulls are draining 10.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.7% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.2 more threes and 2.7% points better than they're averaging in road games (10.3 threes per game, 35% three-point percentage).

Bulls Injuries