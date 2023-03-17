How to Watch Creighton vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (21-12) and the No. 11 NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) meet on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup begins at 4:00 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Creighton vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- Creighton has a 15-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 35th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolf Pack rank 53rd.
- The Bluejays average 5.8 more points per game (76.6) than the Wolf Pack give up (70.8).
- Creighton is 17-6 when scoring more than 70.8 points.
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolf Pack have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
- This season, NC State has a 16-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.2% from the field.
- The Wolf Pack are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 272nd.
- The Wolf Pack score an average of 78.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 68.5 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
- NC State has a 19-4 record when giving up fewer than 76.6 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Creighton is posting 79.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.8 more points than it is averaging on the road (72.5).
- The Bluejays surrender 62.5 points per game at home this year, compared to 70.6 away from home.
- Creighton is sinking 9.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
NC State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, NC State averages 83.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 71.7.
- In 2022-23 the Wolf Pack are conceding 2.3 fewer points per game at home (69.8) than away (72.1).
- At home, NC State sinks 9.1 trifectas per game, one more than it averages away (8.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.4%).
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 84-70
|Wintrust Arena
|3/9/2023
|Villanova
|W 87-74
|Madison Square Garden
|3/10/2023
|Xavier
|L 82-60
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|NC State
|-
|Ball Arena
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ Duke
|L 71-67
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|3/8/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 97-77
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/9/2023
|Clemson
|L 80-54
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Ball Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.