There are lots of bets available on the Memphis-Florida Atlantic matchup, and you're in luck if you're a new customer -- see below for information on how to join BetMGM and take advantage of our special BetMGM bonus (if your area has legal online betting).

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Memphis -1.5

Memphis -1.5 Point Total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (To Win): Memphis -125, Florida Atlantic +105

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today..

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

If you're looking to put money on the Tigers and Owls game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Tigers (-125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $18.00 back in your pocket.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout in certain situations. If the Tigers, for example, are -1.5 on the spread, the -1.5 means that they must win by at least two points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then the Owls will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

Seeking a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -105), you'd get back $20 if the final score is higher than the set point total.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on game props (will Memphis win the race to five points?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.