An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded SE Louisiana Lions (21-9) play against the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6) on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The contest tips off at 4:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison

The Lions score an average of 62.7 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

SE Louisiana has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.

Iowa is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 62.7 points.

The Hawkeyes average 33 more points per game (87.5) than the Lions allow (54.5).

Iowa has a 23-6 record when scoring more than 54.5 points.

When SE Louisiana gives up fewer than 87.5 points, it is 19-8.

The Hawkeyes are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 9.9% higher than the Lions allow to opponents (41%).

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/3/2023 Purdue W 69-58 Target Center 3/4/2023 Maryland W 89-84 Target Center 3/5/2023 Ohio State W 105-72 Target Center 3/17/2023 SE Louisiana - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

SE Louisiana Schedule