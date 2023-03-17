Friday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) and Vermont Catamounts (23-10) squaring off at Nationwide Arena has a projected final score of 77-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:45 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Vermont should cover the point spread, which is listed at 10.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 143.5 total.

Marquette vs. Vermont Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Marquette -10.5

Marquette -10.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -650, Vermont +450

Marquette vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 77, Vermont 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Vermont

Pick ATS: Vermont (+10.5)



Vermont (+10.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Marquette's record against the spread so far this season is 19-11-0, while Vermont's is 17-11-0. A total of 15 out of the Golden Eagles' games this season have gone over the point total, and 14 of the Catamounts' games have gone over. The teams combine to score 152.9 points per game, 9.4 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, Marquette has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Vermont has gone 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 matches.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 9.3 points per game (scoring 79.9 points per game to rank 19th in college basketball while giving up 70.6 per contest to rank 194th in college basketball) and have a +318 scoring differential overall.

Marquette grabs 28.4 rebounds per game (333rd in college basketball) while conceding 32.7 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.3 boards per game.

Marquette connects on 8.9 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball) at a 34.8% rate (150th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 per game its opponents make at a 35.2% rate.

The Golden Eagles rank 13th in college basketball with 101.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 129th in college basketball defensively with 89.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Marquette has committed 4.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.5 (45th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.9 (29th in college basketball).

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts put up 73 points per game (146th in college basketball) while giving up 66.6 per outing (71st in college basketball). They have a +212 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Vermont averages 29 rebounds per game (316th in college basketball) while conceding 30.3 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.3 boards per game.

Vermont connects on 1.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.6 (55th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2.

Vermont wins the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 8.8 (fifth in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.

