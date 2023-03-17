Northern Illinois vs. Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 17
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's contest features the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (20-8) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (16-14) squaring off at Clive M. Beck Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 74-72 win for Georgia Southern according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on March 17.
The Huskies are coming off of a 75-68 loss to Kent State in their most recent game on Wednesday.
Northern Illinois vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky
Northern Illinois vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Southern 74, Northern Illinois 72
Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- On January 7, the Huskies registered their signature win of the season, a 67-66 victory over the Toledo Rockets, a top 100 team (No. 59), according to our computer rankings.
Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 59) on January 7
- 86-79 at home over DePaul (No. 62) on November 12
- 85-81 on the road over Bowling Green (No. 68) on February 15
- 84-77 at home over Ball State (No. 76) on February 18
- 67-64 over Richmond (No. 88) on November 27
Northern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Huskies put up 70.7 points per game (73rd in college basketball) while giving up 70.6 per outing (317th in college basketball). They have a +2 scoring differential.
- In MAC games, Northern Illinois has averaged 0.3 fewer points (70.4) than overall (70.7) in 2022-23.
- At home the Huskies are putting up 73.9 points per game, 5.6 more than they are averaging away (68.3).
- Northern Illinois allows 68.6 points per game at home, and 72.5 on the road.
- The Huskies are scoring 75 points per game over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 70.7.
