Friday's contest features the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (20-8) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (16-14) squaring off at Clive M. Beck Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 74-72 win for Georgia Southern according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on March 17.

The Huskies are coming off of a 75-68 loss to Kent State in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Northern Illinois vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky

Northern Illinois vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 74, Northern Illinois 72

Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis

On January 7, the Huskies registered their signature win of the season, a 67-66 victory over the Toledo Rockets, a top 100 team (No. 59), according to our computer rankings.

Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 59) on January 7

86-79 at home over DePaul (No. 62) on November 12

85-81 on the road over Bowling Green (No. 68) on February 15

84-77 at home over Ball State (No. 76) on February 18

67-64 over Richmond (No. 88) on November 27

Northern Illinois Performance Insights