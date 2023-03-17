How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
The No. 5 Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) and the No. 12 VCU Rams (27-7) battle on Friday to fight for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup tips off at 2:00 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights
- The Gaels are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 41.5% the Rams allow to opponents.
- In games Saint Mary's (CA) shoots higher than 41.5% from the field, it is 22-2 overall.
- The Rams are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Gaels sit at 131st.
- The 71.4 points per game the Gaels score are 8.5 more points than the Rams allow (62.9).
- Saint Mary's (CA) is 23-4 when scoring more than 62.9 points.
VCU Stats Insights
- The Rams are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5% higher than the 41.5% the Gaels' opponents have shot this season.
- VCU is 21-3 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Gaels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rams rank 222nd.
- The Rams' 71.4 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 60.1 the Gaels give up to opponents.
- VCU is 23-4 when allowing fewer than 71.4 points.
Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison
- Saint Mary's (CA) puts up 74.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Gaels are ceding 57.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are allowing 62.9.
- Saint Mary's (CA) is averaging 7.9 treys per game with a 38% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.2 fewer threes and 2.1000000000000014% points worse than it is averaging in road games (9.1, 40.1%).
VCU Home & Away Comparison
- At home VCU is putting up 73 points per game, 4.3 more than it is averaging away (68.7).
- The Rams allow 61.2 points per game at home, and 65.5 away.
- VCU sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.5). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than on the road (34.9%).
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|L 77-68
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|3/6/2023
|BYU
|W 76-69
|Orleans Arena
|3/7/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 77-51
|Orleans Arena
|3/17/2023
|VCU
|-
|MVP Arena
VCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Davidson
|W 71-53
|Barclays Center
|3/11/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 90-78
|Barclays Center
|3/12/2023
|Dayton
|W 68-56
|Barclays Center
|3/17/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|MVP Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.