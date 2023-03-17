Friday's contest between the New Mexico State Aggies (16-16) and the UIC Flames (18-15) at Clive M. Beck Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 60-59, with New Mexico State securing the victory. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on March 17.

The Flames enter this matchup following a 73-57 loss to Northern Iowa on Friday.

UIC vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky

UIC vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico State 60, UIC 59

UIC Schedule Analysis

The Flames' best win of the season came in a 64-52 victory on February 12 against the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40) in our computer rankings.

UIC 2022-23 Best Wins

64-52 at home over Drake (No. 40) on February 12

65-58 at home over Murray State (No. 142) on March 4

62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 158) on November 23

63-55 over Davidson (No. 178) on November 22

52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 182) on November 7

UIC Performance Insights