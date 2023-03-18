Bulls vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat (38-33) play the Chicago Bulls (32-37) as just 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN. The matchup's point total is set at 215.5.
Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-2.5
|215.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 215.5 points in 48 of 69 games this season.
- Chicago's games this year have had a 226.3-point total on average, 10.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Chicago is 35-34-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bulls have won in 15, or 39.5%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Chicago has won 11 of its 25 games, or 44%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- Chicago has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Bulls vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 215.5
|% of Games Over 215.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|42
|59.2%
|109.1
|222.7
|109.6
|222.4
|219.6
|Bulls
|48
|69.6%
|113.6
|222.7
|112.8
|222.4
|228.7
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- The Bulls have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.
- This year, Chicago is 19-16-0 at home against the spread (.543 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-18-0 ATS (.471).
- The Bulls average just 4.0 more points per game (113.6) than the Heat give up (109.6).
- Chicago has put together a 29-17 ATS record and a 29-17 overall record in games it scores more than 109.6 points.
Bulls vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|25-46
|12-31
|34-37
|Bulls
|35-34
|16-13
|30-39
Bulls vs. Heat Point Insights
|Heat
|Bulls
|109.1
|113.6
|30
|18
|11-14
|29-17
|17-8
|29-17
|109.6
|112.8
|2
|11
|20-28
|21-7
|31-17
|18-10
