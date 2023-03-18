The Miami Heat (38-33) play the Chicago Bulls (32-37) as just 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN. The matchup's point total is set at 215.5.

Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -2.5 215.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 215.5 points in 48 of 69 games this season.

Chicago's games this year have had a 226.3-point total on average, 10.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chicago is 35-34-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulls have won in 15, or 39.5%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Chicago has won 11 of its 25 games, or 44%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Chicago has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bulls vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Bulls Total Facts Games Over 215.5 % of Games Over 215.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 42 59.2% 109.1 222.7 109.6 222.4 219.6 Bulls 48 69.6% 113.6 222.7 112.8 222.4 228.7

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Bulls have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.

This year, Chicago is 19-16-0 at home against the spread (.543 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-18-0 ATS (.471).

The Bulls average just 4.0 more points per game (113.6) than the Heat give up (109.6).

Chicago has put together a 29-17 ATS record and a 29-17 overall record in games it scores more than 109.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 25-46 12-31 34-37 Bulls 35-34 16-13 30-39

Bulls vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights Heat Bulls 109.1 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 11-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-17 17-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-17 109.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.8 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 20-28 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 21-7 31-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 18-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.