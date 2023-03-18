How to Watch the Bulls vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (38-33) play the Chicago Bulls (32-37) on March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.
Bulls vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports
Bulls Stats Insights
- This season, Chicago has a 26-17 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.9% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 18th.
- The Bulls put up only four more points per game (113.6) than the Heat give up to opponents (109.6).
- Chicago is 29-17 when it scores more than 109.6 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Bulls average 115 points per game, three more than away (112). On defense they concede 111.7 points per game at home, 2.2 less than on the road (113.9).
- This season the Bulls are averaging more assists at home (24.9 per game) than on the road (23.4).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Illness
|Javonte Green
|Questionable
|Knee
