The Miami Heat (38-33) play the Chicago Bulls (32-37) on March 18, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Heat vs. Bulls with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Bulls Stats Insights

This season, Chicago has a 26-17 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.9% from the field.

The Bulls are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 18th.

The Bulls put up only four more points per game (113.6) than the Heat give up to opponents (109.6).

Chicago is 29-17 when it scores more than 109.6 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

At home the Bulls average 115 points per game, three more than away (112). On defense they concede 111.7 points per game at home, 2.2 less than on the road (113.9).

At home, Chicago gives up 111.7 points per game. On the road, it concedes 113.9.

This season the Bulls are averaging more assists at home (24.9 per game) than on the road (23.4).

Bulls Injuries