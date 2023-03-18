The Miami Heat (38-33) play the Chicago Bulls (32-37) as just 3-point favorites on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Heat Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Bulls 113 - Heat 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Heat

  • Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 3)
  • Pick OU: Over (216.5)
  • The Heat (25-42-4 ATS) have covered the spread 35.2% of the time, 15.5% less often than the Bulls (35-34-0) this season.
  • Miami (10-23-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3 points or more this season (27.8%) than Chicago (13-11) does as a 3+-point underdog (54.2%).
  • Miami's games have gone over the total 46.5% of the time this season (33 out of 71), which is more often than Chicago's games have (29 out of 69).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 32-19, a better record than the Bulls have recorded (15-23) as moneyline underdogs.

Bulls Performance Insights

  • Chicago is 18th in the NBA in points scored (113.6 per game) and 11th in points conceded (112.8).
  • This season the Bulls are ranked 21st in the NBA in assists at 24.2 per game.
  • The Bulls are the worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (10.4 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).
  • Chicago attempts 33% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 67% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.5% of Chicago's baskets are 3-pointers, and 75.5% are 2-pointers.

