Fancy placing a wager on Texas versus Penn State? If you're a new customer and online sports betting is legal in your area, keep reading for how to join up with BetMGM and benefit from our highly lucrative BetMGM bonus!

Texas vs. Penn State Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Texas -5.5

Texas -5.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -250, Penn State +200

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today..

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Have the desire to put money on the Longhorns' matchup versus the Nittany Lions but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Longhorns (-250) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Longhorns to beat the Nittany Lions with those odds, and the Longhorns emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.00.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout in certain situations. If the Longhorns, for example, are -5.5 favorites (minus implies the team is the favorite, whereas a plus means they are the underdog), the -5.5 means that they must win by at least six points to "cover the spread." On the other hand, if the Longhorns fail to win by six or more points, then the Nittany Lions will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 140.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on game props (will the final combined score be odd or even?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.