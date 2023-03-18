The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (30-5) take on the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) with a Sweet 16 berth in the West Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Golden 1 Center.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the UCLA vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northwestern vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: TNT

Northwestern vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline BetMGM UCLA (-7.5) 127.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Northwestern vs. UCLA Betting Trends

Northwestern has won 19 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

UCLA has put together a 20-13-2 record against the spread this season.

The Bruins and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 35 times this season.

Northwestern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have had the 24th-biggest change this season, improving from +50000 at the beginning to +25000.

Northwestern has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

