Northwestern vs. UCLA: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (30-5) take on the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) with a Sweet 16 berth in the West Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Golden 1 Center.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the UCLA vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northwestern vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Northwestern vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-7.5)
|127.5
|-400
|+310
Northwestern vs. UCLA Betting Trends
- Northwestern has won 19 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.
- UCLA has put together a 20-13-2 record against the spread this season.
- The Bruins and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 35 times this season.
Northwestern Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have had the 24th-biggest change this season, improving from +50000 at the beginning to +25000.
- Northwestern has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
