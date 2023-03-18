The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (30-5) take on the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) with a Sweet 16 berth in the West Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Golden 1 Center.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the UCLA vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northwestern vs. UCLA Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Northwestern vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline Northwestern Moneyline
BetMGM UCLA (-7.5) 127.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Northwestern vs. UCLA Betting Trends

  • Northwestern has won 19 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.
  • UCLA has put together a 20-13-2 record against the spread this season.
  • The Bruins and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 35 times this season.

Northwestern Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Wildcats have had the 24th-biggest change this season, improving from +50000 at the beginning to +25000.
  • Northwestern has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.