Saturday's contest between the UCLA Bruins (30-5) and Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) squaring off at Golden 1 Center has a projected final score of 71-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UCLA, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:40 PM ET on March 18.

According to our computer prediction, UCLA is projected to cover the spread (7.5) against Northwestern. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 127.5 over/under.

Northwestern vs. UCLA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Line: UCLA -7.5

UCLA -7.5 Point Total: 127.5

127.5 Moneyline (To Win): UCLA -400, Northwestern +310

Northwestern vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 71, Northwestern 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. UCLA

Pick ATS: UCLA (-7.5)



UCLA (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (127.5)



UCLA is 17-15-0 against the spread this season compared to Northwestern's 17-12-0 ATS record. A total of 16 out of the Bruins' games this season have hit the over, and 11 of the Wildcats' games have gone over. The teams score 142.2 points per game, 14.7 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, UCLA is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Northwestern has gone 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game (posting 67.9 points per game, 275th in college basketball, and conceding 62.6 per outing, 18th in college basketball) and have a +174 scoring differential.

Northwestern ranks 157th in the nation at 32.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32 its opponents average.

Northwestern makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

Northwestern has committed 9.1 turnovers per game (seventh in college basketball), 4.4 fewer than the 13.5 it forces (69th in college basketball).

