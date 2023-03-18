Northwestern vs. UCLA: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (30-5) are favored by 7.5 points against the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) for their NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday. A trip to the Sweet 16 will be awarded to the winner of the 2-7 West Region bracket contest, which tips off at 8:40 PM on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 127.5 points.
Northwestern vs. UCLA Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Where: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UCLA
|-7.5
|127.5
Wildcats Betting Records & Stats
- Northwestern's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 127.5 points in 19 of 29 outings.
- Northwestern's average game total this season has been 130.5, three more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Northwestern's ATS record is 17-12-0 this year.
- Northwestern has won in eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.
- The Wildcats have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +290 moneyline set for this game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Northwestern has a 25.6% chance of pulling out a win.
Northwestern vs. UCLA Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 127.5
|% of Games Over 127.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UCLA
|21
|65.6%
|74.3
|142.2
|60.1
|122.7
|137.4
|Northwestern
|19
|65.5%
|67.9
|142.2
|62.6
|122.7
|134.2
Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends
- Northwestern is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Wildcats have hit the over three times.
- The Wildcats score an average of 67.9 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 60.1 the Bruins allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 60.1 points, Northwestern is 14-6 against the spread and 19-5 overall.
UCLA vs. Northwestern Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UCLA
|17-15-0
|12-10
|16-16-0
|Northwestern
|17-12-0
|2-0
|11-18-0
Northwestern vs. UCLA Home/Away Splits
|UCLA
|Northwestern
|17-0
|Home Record
|13-5
|9-2
|Away Record
|7-4
|10-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-3-0
|77.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.2
|69.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.5
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-12-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
