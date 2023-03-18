Saturday's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) and the James Madison Dukes (26-7) at Value City Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-62 and heavily favors Ohio State to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on March 18.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Buckeyes suffered a 105-72 loss to Iowa.

Ohio State vs. JMU Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Ohio State vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, JMU 62

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes' signature win this season came against the Indiana Hoosiers, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 2). The Buckeyes took home the 79-75 win at a neutral site on March 4.

The Buckeyes have eight wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

Ohio State has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).

Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4

87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8

96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 19) on November 30

74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on February 20

81-79 over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 3

JMU Schedule Analysis

The Dukes beat the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (No. 92-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 78-66 win on December 21 -- their best victory of the season.

The Buckeyes have tied for the 92nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (five).

JMU 2022-23 Best Wins

78-66 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 92) on December 21

67-63 at home over Liberty (No. 94) on November 23

80-79 at home over Troy (No. 133) on January 21

58-54 on the road over Texas State (No. 148) on February 16

81-51 over Texas State (No. 148) on March 6

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game (scoring 80.8 points per game to rank eighth in college basketball while giving up 68.3 per contest to rank 277th in college basketball) and have a +400 scoring differential overall.

Ohio State is posting 74.8 points per game this season in conference games, which is 6 fewer points per game than its season average (80.8).

The Buckeyes are averaging 82.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 78 points per contest.

In home games, Ohio State is ceding 2.5 fewer points per game (64.5) than on the road (67).

The Buckeyes' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 74.3 points a contest compared to the 80.8 they've averaged this season.

JMU Performance Insights