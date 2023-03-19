Coming off a victory last time out, the Winnipeg Jets will visit the St. Louis Blues (who also won their most recent game) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3 to see the Jets and the Blues take the ice.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/30/2023 Jets Blues 4-2 WPG 12/8/2022 Blues Jets 5-2 WPG 10/24/2022 Jets Blues 4-0 WPG

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have given up 251 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 27th in the league.

The Blues' 212 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Blues have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 65 31 33 64 44 46 41.7% Pavel Buchnevich 53 23 39 62 24 29 35% Robert Thomas 65 16 44 60 38 58 53.3% Brayden Schenn 68 18 33 51 41 30 46.7% Justin Faulk 68 8 26 34 48 44 -

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have given up 198 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.

The Jets rank 20th in the NHL with 214 goals scored (3.1 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Jets are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 33 goals over that span.

Jets Key Players