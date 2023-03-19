How to Watch the Iowa vs. Georgia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) will look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 10 seed Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-11) on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, starting at 3:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this contest.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Iowa vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Bulldogs score only 3.4 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (70.5).
- Georgia is 9-3 when it scores more than 70.5 points.
- Iowa is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 67.1 points.
- The 87.8 points per game the Hawkeyes put up are 29.5 more points than the Lady Bulldogs give up (58.3).
- Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 58.3 points.
- When Georgia gives up fewer than 87.8 points, it is 20-10.
- The Hawkeyes are making 51.2% of their shots from the field, 13.7% higher than the Lady Bulldogs concede to opponents (37.5%).
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Maryland
|W 89-84
|Target Center
|3/5/2023
|Ohio State
|W 105-72
|Target Center
|3/17/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 95-43
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|3/19/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Auburn
|W 63-47
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/3/2023
|LSU
|L 83-66
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/17/2023
|Florida State
|W 66-54
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|3/19/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
