Blues vs. Jets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 19
The Winnipeg Jets (39-28-3) visit the St. Louis Blues (30-33-5) at Enterprise Center on Sunday, March 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Jets are coming off a 3-2 overtime triumph over the Nashville Predators, while the Blues knocked off the Washington Capitals 5-2 in their last game.
During the last 10 outings for the Blues (4-5-1), their offense has scored 37 goals while their defense has conceded 37 goals. They have recorded 32 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored seven goals (21.9%).
Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which squad we pick to come out on top in Sunday's action on the ice.
Blues vs. Jets Predictions for Sunday
Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Blues 4, Jets 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blues (+105)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Blues (-0.1)
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have a 8-5-13 record in overtime matchups this season and a 30-33-5 overall record.
- St. Louis has earned 20 points (8-1-4) in its 13 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Blues registered just one goal in nine games and they've earned two points (1-8-0) in those contests.
- St. Louis has earned seven points (2-14-3 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Blues have scored more than two goals 38 times, earning 56 points from those matchups (27-9-2).
- This season, St. Louis has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 31 games has a record of 15-13-3 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 8-11-1 (17 points).
- The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 43 games. The Blues went 20-19-4 in those matchups (44 points).
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|21st
|3.06
|Goals Scored
|3.12
|19th
|11th
|2.83
|Goals Allowed
|3.69
|27th
|20th
|30.4
|Shots
|28.9
|27th
|13th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|32.5
|24th
|21st
|20.6%
|Power Play %
|20.9%
|17th
|3rd
|83.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.2%
|22nd
Blues vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
