Northern Illinois vs. UIC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest features the UIC Flames (18-17) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (16-16) facing off at Clive M. Beck Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 65-64 victory for UIC according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 19.
The Huskies are coming off of a 102-99 loss to North Dakota in their last game on Saturday.
Northern Illinois vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Northern Illinois vs. UIC Score Prediction
- Prediction: UIC 65, Northern Illinois 64
Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies notched their best win of the season on January 7, when they claimed a 67-66 victory over the Toledo Rockets, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 56) in our computer rankings.
- Northern Illinois has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).
Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 56) on January 7
- 86-79 at home over DePaul (No. 67) on November 12
- 85-81 on the road over Bowling Green (No. 69) on February 15
- 84-77 at home over Ball State (No. 71) on February 18
- 67-64 over Richmond (No. 85) on November 27
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Northern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Huskies put up 71.2 points per game (67th in college basketball) while giving up 71.5 per contest (327th in college basketball). They have a -12 scoring differential.
- Northern Illinois scores fewer points in conference play (70.4 per game) than overall (71.2).
- In 2022-23 the Huskies are averaging 5.6 more points per game at home (73.9) than away (68.3).
- At home Northern Illinois is allowing 68.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than it is away (72.5).
- The Huskies are tallying 74.7 points per contest over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 71.2.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.