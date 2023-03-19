UIC vs. Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the UIC Flames (18-17) and Northern Illinois Huskies (16-16) squaring off at Clive M. Beck Center has a projected final score of 65-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UIC, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on March 19.
In their last time out, the Flames lost 68-65 to Florida International on Saturday.
UIC vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky
UIC vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: UIC 65, Northern Illinois 64
UIC Schedule Analysis
- The Flames defeated the Drake Bulldogs (No. 44 in our computer rankings) in a 64-52 win on February 12 -- their signature win of the season.
- UIC has five losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.
UIC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-52 at home over Drake (No. 44) on February 12
- 65-58 at home over Murray State (No. 141) on March 4
- 62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 156) on November 23
- 63-55 over Davidson (No. 176) on November 22
- 52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 178) on November 7
UIC Performance Insights
- The Flames have been outscored by 1.2 points per game (scoring 57.3 points per game to rank 320th in college basketball while allowing 58.5 per contest to rank 46th in college basketball) and have a -41 scoring differential overall.
- UIC's offense has been worse in MVC action this season, scoring 55.4 points per contest, compared to its season average of 57.3 PPG.
- The Flames are scoring 55.2 points per game in home games. On the road, they are playing better offensively, averaging 58.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, UIC is surrendering 55.6 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 60.8.
- On offense, the Flames have picked up their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 59.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 57.3 they've put up over the course of this season.
