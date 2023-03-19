How to Watch the Utah vs. Princeton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 seed Utah Utes (26-4) will take to the court against the No. 10 seed Princeton Tigers (24-5) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips off at 7:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN
Utah vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers score an average of 65.5 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 66.3 the Utes allow.
- Princeton has put together a 13-0 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
- Utah is 12-0 when it allows fewer than 65.5 points.
- The Utes put up 84.1 points per game, 31.3 more points than the 52.8 the Tigers allow.
- Utah is 25-3 when scoring more than 52.8 points.
- When Princeton allows fewer than 84.1 points, it is 21-5.
- The Utes shoot 48.6% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.
- The Tigers make 36.6% of their shots from the field, 5.2% lower than the Utes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|Stanford
|W 84-78
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|3/2/2023
|Washington State
|L 66-58
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|3/17/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 103-77
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|3/19/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
Princeton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 60-47
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|3/11/2023
|Harvard
|W 54-48
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|3/17/2023
|NC State
|W 64-63
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|3/19/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
