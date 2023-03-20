The Chicago Bulls (33-37) travel to face the Philadelphia 76ers (48-22) after victories in three straight road games. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the 76ers vs. Bulls matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total 76ers Moneyline Bulls Moneyline
DraftKings 76ers (-8.5) 225 -360 +295 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM 76ers (-8.5) 225.5 -375 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet 76ers (-8.5) 224.5 -345 +280 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico 76ers (-7.5) 224.5 -290 +240 Bet on this game with Tipico

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Trends

  • The 76ers are outscoring opponents by five points per game with a +356 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.5 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 110.5 per outing (third in the league).
  • The Bulls score 113.5 points per game (18th in NBA) and give up 112.6 (10th in league) for a +67 scoring differential overall.
  • The teams combine to score 229 points per game, four more points than this matchup's point total.
  • These teams surrender 223.1 points per game combined, 1.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Philadelphia has covered 42 times in 70 games with a spread this season.
  • Chicago has covered 34 times in 70 matchups with a spread this season.

Bulls and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Bulls +100000 +60000 +500
76ers +1000 +450 -20000

