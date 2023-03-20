Bulls vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 20
The Chicago Bulls (33-37) travel to face the Philadelphia 76ers (48-22) after victories in three straight road games. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the 76ers vs. Bulls matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Bulls vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|76ers Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|DraftKings
|76ers (-8.5)
|225
|-360
|+295
|BetMGM
|76ers (-8.5)
|225.5
|-375
|+300
|PointsBet
|76ers (-8.5)
|224.5
|-345
|+280
|Tipico
|76ers (-7.5)
|224.5
|-290
|+240
Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The 76ers are outscoring opponents by five points per game with a +356 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.5 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 110.5 per outing (third in the league).
- The Bulls score 113.5 points per game (18th in NBA) and give up 112.6 (10th in league) for a +67 scoring differential overall.
- The teams combine to score 229 points per game, four more points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams surrender 223.1 points per game combined, 1.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Philadelphia has covered 42 times in 70 games with a spread this season.
- Chicago has covered 34 times in 70 matchups with a spread this season.
Bulls and 76ers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bulls
|+100000
|+60000
|+500
|76ers
|+1000
|+450
|-20000
