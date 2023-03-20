Bulls vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls (33-37) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (48-22) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 224.5.
Bulls vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-7.5
|224.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago has played 38 games this season that have had more than 224.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Chicago's matchups this season is 226.1, 1.6 more points than this game's total.
- So far this season, Chicago has put together a 36-34-0 record against the spread.
- The Bulls have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (41%) in those games.
- Chicago has a record of 2-4 when it is set as the underdog by +230 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Chicago has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Bulls vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|39
|55.7%
|115.5
|229
|110.5
|223.1
|223.7
|Bulls
|38
|54.3%
|113.5
|229
|112.6
|223.1
|228.6
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of the Bulls' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (20-16-0). On the road, it is .471 (16-18-0).
- The Bulls score an average of 113.5 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 110.5 the 76ers allow to opponents.
- Chicago is 29-14 against the spread and 29-14 overall when it scores more than 110.5 points.
Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|76ers
|42-28
|11-6
|41-29
|Bulls
|36-34
|5-3
|30-40
Bulls vs. 76ers Point Insights
|76ers
|Bulls
|115.5
|113.5
|13
|18
|30-11
|29-14
|36-5
|29-14
|110.5
|112.6
|3
|10
|34-11
|28-16
|35-10
|27-17
