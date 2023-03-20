Coby White's Chicago Bulls face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

White, in his last game (March 18 win against the Heat) put up 18 points, six assists and two steals.

Below, we break down White's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.9 9.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 2.3 Assists 2.5 2.3 3.8 PRA -- 13.8 15.6 PR 11.5 11.5 11.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Coby White's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Coby White Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 7.7% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.5 per contest.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 14.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

White's opponents, the 76ers, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99.7 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.6.

Conceding 110.5 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the 76ers are third in the league, giving up 41.1 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 23.6 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are third in the league, allowing 11.5 makes per game.

Coby White vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 25 9 4 3 3 0 0 10/29/2022 22 7 0 2 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add White or any of his Bulls teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.