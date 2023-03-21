Blues vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Detroit Red Wings (30-30-9) will aim to stop a six-game road losing streak when they square off against the St. Louis Blues (31-33-5) on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET.
Blues vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSDET
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-135)
|Red Wings (+115)
|6.5
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have compiled an 11-11 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- St. Louis is 8-7 (winning 53.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Blues a 57.4% chance to win.
- St. Louis and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 40 of 69 games this season.
Blues vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|215 (20th)
|Goals
|201 (25th)
|251 (26th)
|Goals Allowed
|226 (17th)
|42 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (14th)
|41 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (20th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, St. Louis went over six times.
- The Blues and their opponents combined for an average of 6.5 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Blues are scoring 2.0 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Blues offense's 215 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.
- The Blues are ranked 26th in league play in goals against this season, having given up 251 total goals (3.6 per game).
- The team is ranked 25th in goal differential at -36.
