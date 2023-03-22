Bulls vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 22
At United Center on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (34-37) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Philadelphia 76ers (48-23) at 8:00 PM ET. The contest airs on NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the 76ers vs. Bulls matchup.
Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Bulls vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|76ers Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|DraftKings
|76ers (-3.5)
|221.5
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|76ers (-3.5)
|221.5
|-165
|+140
|PointsBet
|76ers (-3)
|221.5
|-149
|+130
|Tipico
|-
|222.5
|+115
|-135
Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The 76ers average 115.4 points per game (13th in the league) while allowing 110.4 per outing (third in the NBA). They have a +352 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by five points per game.
- The Bulls have a +71 scoring differential, putting up 113.5 points per game (18th in league) and conceding 112.5 (10th in NBA).
- These teams average 228.9 points per game between them, 7.4 more than this game's total.
- Opponents of these two teams put up 222.9 combined points per game, 1.4 more points than this matchup's total.
- Philadelphia has compiled a 42-29-0 record against the spread this season.
- Chicago is 35-35-1 ATS this season.
Bulls and 76ers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bulls
|+100000
|+30000
|+320
|76ers
|+1000
|+450
|-20000
