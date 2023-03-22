DeMar DeRozan's Chicago Bulls face the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

DeRozan, in his most recent game, had 25 points, eight rebounds and three steals in a 109-105 win over the 76ers.

In this piece we'll break down DeRozan's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 25.4 26.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 5.5 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.0 PRA 31.5 35.3 36.8 PR 27.5 30.2 31.8 3PM 0.5 0.6 1.2



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.0 per contest.

He's attempted 1.8 threes per game, or 5.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

DeRozan's opponents, the 76ers, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99.9 possessions per game, while his Bulls rank 24th in possessions per game with 101.8.

Giving up 110.4 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The 76ers allow 41.1 rebounds per contest, ranking third in the league.

Conceding 23.6 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are third in the NBA, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 46 25 8 2 0 1 3 1/6/2023 37 12 5 6 0 1 1 10/29/2022 34 24 3 4 1 0 0

