The Chicago Bulls (34-38) are favored (by 4.5 points) to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 115 - Trail Blazers 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 4.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (222)



The Bulls have put together a 37-35-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 33-38-1 mark of the Trail Blazers.

Chicago covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Portland covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (46.2%).

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total 40.3% of the time this season (29 out of 72). That's less often than Portland and its opponents have (36 out of 72).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Trail Blazers are 13-26, while the Bulls are 17-14 as moneyline favorites.

Bulls Performance Insights

So far this year, Chicago is putting up 113.2 points per game (20th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 112.5 points per contest (10th-ranked).

The Bulls rank 21st in the NBA with 24.2 dimes per game.

The Bulls have found it difficult to drain threes, ranking worst in the league with 10.4 threes made per game. They rank 14th with a 36.2% shooting percentage from downtown this season.

Chicago has taken 66.9% two-pointers and 33.1% threes this season. Of the team's buckets, 75.4% are two-pointers and 24.6% are threes.

