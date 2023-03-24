Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bulls (34-38) are favored (by 4.5 points) to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bulls 115 - Trail Blazers 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Trail Blazers
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (222)
- The Bulls have put together a 37-35-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 33-38-1 mark of the Trail Blazers.
- Chicago covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Portland covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (46.2%).
- Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total 40.3% of the time this season (29 out of 72). That's less often than Portland and its opponents have (36 out of 72).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Trail Blazers are 13-26, while the Bulls are 17-14 as moneyline favorites.
Bulls Performance Insights
- So far this year, Chicago is putting up 113.2 points per game (20th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 112.5 points per contest (10th-ranked).
- The Bulls rank 21st in the NBA with 24.2 dimes per game.
- The Bulls have found it difficult to drain threes, ranking worst in the league with 10.4 threes made per game. They rank 14th with a 36.2% shooting percentage from downtown this season.
- Chicago has taken 66.9% two-pointers and 33.1% threes this season. Of the team's buckets, 75.4% are two-pointers and 24.6% are threes.
