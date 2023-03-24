The Chicago Bulls (34-38) are favored (by 4.5 points) to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • Venue: Moda Center

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Bulls 115 - Trail Blazers 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Trail Blazers

  • Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 4.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (222)
  • The Bulls have put together a 37-35-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 33-38-1 mark of the Trail Blazers.
  • Chicago covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Portland covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (46.2%).
  • Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total 40.3% of the time this season (29 out of 72). That's less often than Portland and its opponents have (36 out of 72).
  • As a moneyline underdog this year, the Trail Blazers are 13-26, while the Bulls are 17-14 as moneyline favorites.

Bulls Performance Insights

  • So far this year, Chicago is putting up 113.2 points per game (20th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 112.5 points per contest (10th-ranked).
  • The Bulls rank 21st in the NBA with 24.2 dimes per game.
  • The Bulls have found it difficult to drain threes, ranking worst in the league with 10.4 threes made per game. They rank 14th with a 36.2% shooting percentage from downtown this season.
  • Chicago has taken 66.9% two-pointers and 33.1% threes this season. Of the team's buckets, 75.4% are two-pointers and 24.6% are threes.

