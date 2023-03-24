The Chicago Bulls (34-38) are just 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a four-game road winning streak when they square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -2.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 226.5 points in 35 of 72 games this season.

Chicago has an average point total of 225.7 in its matchups this year, 0.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bulls have gone 37-35-0 ATS this season.

This season, Chicago has won 17 out of the 31 games, or 54.8%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Chicago has won 16 of its 28 games, or 57.1%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Bulls vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 35 48.6% 113.2 227.6 112.5 228.6 228.4 Trail Blazers 48 66.7% 114.4 227.6 116.1 228.6 229.5

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

The Bulls are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.

Five of Bulls' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Chicago owns a better record against the spread in home games (20-17-0) than it does in away games (17-18-0).

The Bulls record 113.2 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 116.1 the Trail Blazers allow.

Chicago has a 22-8 record against the spread and a 21-9 record overall when scoring more than 116.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Bulls and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 37-35 13-14 30-42 Trail Blazers 34-38 17-19 36-36

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bulls Trail Blazers 113.2 Points Scored (PG) 114.4 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 22-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-10 21-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 25-9 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.1 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 28-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 19-9 26-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 19-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.