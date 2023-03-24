The Chicago Bulls, Patrick Beverley included, face off versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 116-91 loss against the 76ers, Beverley tallied .

Below we will break down Beverley's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Patrick Beverley Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.3 6.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 6.2 Assists 3.5 2.9 3.9 PRA -- 13 16.2 PR 11.5 10.1 12.3 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.4



Patrick Beverley Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Beverley's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 101.7 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 116.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers are ranked ninth in the NBA, giving up 42.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers are 27th in the NBA, giving up 26.3 per game.

The Trail Blazers are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Patrick Beverley vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 29 4 2 2 0 1 2 11/30/2022 22 5 4 0 1 1 1 10/23/2022 30 7 4 5 1 0 1

