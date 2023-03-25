The St. Louis Blues (32-33-6) visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-39-10) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Check out the Blues-Ducks matchup on NHL Network, BSW, and BSMW.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Blues vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/21/2022 Blues Ducks 3-1 STL 11/19/2022 Blues Ducks 6-2 STL

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have given up 256 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in NHL play in goals against.

The Blues rank 20th in the league with 221 goals scored (3.1 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Blues are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Blues have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 68 31 34 65 48 47 41.7% Pavel Buchnevich 56 23 39 62 28 31 33.3% Robert Thomas 67 16 44 60 39 61 53.5% Brayden Schenn 71 19 34 53 42 32 46.2% Justin Faulk 71 8 27 35 49 47 -

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 288 goals conceded (four per game) is 32nd in the NHL.

The Ducks' 183 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Ducks have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 28 goals during that stretch.

Ducks Key Players