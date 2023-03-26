Having won four in a row on the road, the St. Louis Blues play at the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW to watch as the Kings and the Blues square off.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Blues vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/4/2023 Kings Blues 4-2 LA
10/31/2022 Blues Kings 5-1 LA

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues' total of 259 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 26th in the NHL.
  • The Blues have 227 goals this season (3.2 per game), 20th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Blues have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 39 goals over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 69 31 34 65 50 47 41.7%
Pavel Buchnevich 57 23 39 62 29 31 34.5%
Robert Thomas 68 16 44 60 39 62 53.4%
Brayden Schenn 72 21 35 56 42 32 46.3%
Justin Faulk 72 8 29 37 49 47 -

Kings Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Kings are allowing 227 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 13th in league play.
  • The Kings' 245 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Kings are 8-0-2 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Kings have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that time.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kevin Fiala 66 22 46 68 37 17 57.1%
Anze Kopitar 72 26 40 66 43 41 56.4%
Adrian Kempe 72 34 21 55 34 21 31.4%
Phillip Danault 72 18 32 50 25 23 53.7%
Viktor Arvidsson 67 22 28 50 25 14 41.4%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.