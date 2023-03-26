The St. Louis Blues (33-33-6), winners of four road games in a row, visit the Los Angeles Kings (42-20-10) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW.

Blues vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW

ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-225) Blues (+190) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been an underdog in 46 games this season, and won 19 (41.3%).

St. Louis has a record of 2-1 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +190 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blues have a 34.5% chance to win.

St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 42 of 72 games this season.

Blues vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 245 (10th) Goals 227 (20th) 227 (13th) Goals Allowed 259 (26th) 59 (4th) Power Play Goals 42 (21st) 58 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 43 (12th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Blues with DraftKings.

Blues Advanced Stats

Six of St. Louis' last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Blues and their opponents averaged 2.2 more goals than their season game score average of 8.5 goals.

The Blues have scored 227 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in the league.

The Blues have allowed 3.6 goals per game, 259 total, which ranks 26th among league teams.

They have a -32 goal differential, which ranks 25th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.