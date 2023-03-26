The Los Angeles Lakers (37-37) match up against the Chicago Bulls (35-38) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. LeBron James of the Lakers and DeMar DeRozan of the Bulls are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Lakers

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Bulls' Last Game

On Friday, in their most recent game, the Bulls beat the Trail Blazers 124-96. With 33 points, Zach LaVine was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach LaVine 33 4 8 0 1 6 Nikola Vucevic 23 15 4 1 0 1 Coby White 19 4 9 2 0 4

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic leads the Bulls in rebounding (11.3 per game), and puts up 17.7 points and 3.3 assists. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Bulls receive 25 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from LaVine.

Patrick Williams is putting up 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Ayo Dosunmu is putting up 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 50% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach LaVine 29.1 4 5.4 0.7 0.3 3 DeMar DeRozan 23.3 5.1 4.2 1.8 0.3 1.2 Nikola Vucevic 17.4 11.2 3.3 1.3 0.6 1.1 Coby White 10.6 2.7 3.9 0.7 0.1 2.1 Patrick Beverley 6 5.8 3.3 0.5 0.8 1.4

