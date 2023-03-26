The St. Louis Blues (33-33-6) take a four-game road winning streak into a matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (42-20-10) on Sunday, March 26 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW.

In the past 10 contests, the Blues are 6-3-1 while putting up 39 total goals (five power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 15.2%). They have conceded 32 goals.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Sunday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Kings Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Kings 5, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-240)

Kings (-240) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-2.3)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a 8-6-14 record in overtime games this season and a 33-33-6 overall record.

In the 14 games St. Louis has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 22 points.

This season the Blues recorded just one goal in nine games and they've earned two points (1-8-0) in those contests.

When St. Louis has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned eight points (2-14-4 record).

The Blues have earned 62 points in their 41 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal in 31 games has a record of 15-13-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, St. Louis has posted a record of 9-11-1 (19 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents 46 times this season, and earned 49 points in those games.

Kings Rank Kings AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 8th 3.4 Goals Scored 3.15 18th 16th 3.15 Goals Allowed 3.6 26th 10th 32.6 Shots 28.6 28th 4th 27.9 Shots Allowed 32.3 24th 5th 24.6% Power Play % 19.5% 22nd 22nd 76% Penalty Kill % 76.6% 20th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Blues vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW

ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.